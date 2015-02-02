HITMAN—Game of the Year Edition comes to the Mac

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition is now available on the Mac. Developed by Io-Interactive for Windows and consoles, it’s brought to macOS and Linux by Feral Interactive.

As master assassin Agent 47, players will carry out contract hits on powerful, high-profile targets in exotic locations around the world. Each mission is set in a detailed and heavily-populated sandbox level that challenges players to complete it in the most creative way possible. HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition includes the complete first season; the Patient Zero mission arc, and three new Escalation mission packs.

Players can buy HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition from the Feral Store (http://tinyurl.com/ycllldvg) for $61.51. If they already own some HITMAN content, they can complete their Game of the Year bundle on Steam.

HITMAN — Game of the Year Edition is supported on: all 27-inch iMacs released since Late 2014; all 15-inch MacBook Pros released since 2016; and all Mac Pros released since Late 2013. All 15-inch MacBook Pros with an AMD graphics card released in 2015 can run the game, but don’t necessarily see the standards for official support.