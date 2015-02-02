Foto Photo Editor for macOS gets performance enhancements, more

Everimaging Science and Technology has announced Fotor Photo Editor 3.4.1, an update to their photo editor for macOS.

The app offers photo editing tools, batch processing of images, a collage maker, a tilt-shift editor to give images improved depth-of-field, 15 different one-tap photo enhancements, and more. Version 3.4.1 offers performance enhancements and bug fixes.

Fotor Photo Editor 3.4.1 requires macOS 10.9 or later. It’s free, and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/id503039729). In-app purchases are available for $3.99 per month or $11.99 annually to access premium features, which include more photo effects updates, packages of frames, and more.