Cognito Software releases MoneyWorks Datacentre 8 for macOS

Cognito Software (https://cognito.co.nz) has released MoneyWorks Datacentre 8, extensible accounting and business system for macOS.

With the ability to script and even design new native Mac windows, the software can now be extended to incorporate the special requirements of small-medium enterprises. MoneyWorks has the ability to share data with both cloud and in-house systems such as Excel or FileMaker.

MoneyWorks Datacentre 8 is fully cross platform on Mac and Windows, and scales to over 100 concurrent users. As well as the extensibility offered by the scripting and user-interface builder, the core software includes multi-location inventory, serial/batch tracking, multi-currency, report writers, time-billing and job costing, all integrated with a multi-dimensional general ledger.

A 45-day demo is available for download. MoneyWorks offers monthly subscriptions or the option of purchasing your own perpetual license.