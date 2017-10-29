GarageBand for iOS brings new Sound Library and classic Beat Sequencer
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

GarageBand for iOS brings new Sound Library and classic Beat Sequencer

Apple has announced an update to GarageBand for iOS that provides even more creative options for making music on iPhone and iPad. For instance, it introduces a new GarageBand Sound Library, where users can select and download a variety of free sound packs featuring new instruments and loops.

Beat makers can tap into a new Beat Sequencer instrument inspired by classic drum machines. The app also features new Asian Touch Instruments and updates to Drummer, including six additional players.

With the GarageBand Sound Library users can now preview and download new Apple-designed sounds and instruments right within the app. These free, downloadable sound packs contain a variety of Touch Instruments, Apple loops, Live Loops templates, guitar and instrument presets and more. Users can access the Sound Library from multiple places within GarageBand and will receive alerts when new sound packs are available. Initial sound packs include Future Bass, Reggaeton, Beat Sequencer kits, guitar amp tones and more. New sound packs will be released periodically by Apple.

With the new Beat Sequencer, users can choose drum sounds from a collection of classic and modern electronic drum kits in a variety of genres. Users can build and edit grooves using a step sequencer interface that provides individual control over multiple drum and percussion tracks. Users can choose from 12 Apple-designed drum kits, each with their own unique sound and 25 beat patterns.

GarageBand users can also explore the sounds of Asia by accessing new Touch Instruments, including the traditional Japanese Koto and Taiko Drums, and Chinese Guzheng. Performances can be created using Multi-Touch gestures for plucking and bending strings or playing different parts of each drum.

Three new drummers play percussion in Pop, Songwriter and Latin styles, each with their own signature percussion kit that includes instruments like bongos, cajon, woodblock and cowbell. The app also now includes three new acoustic kit drummers specializing in Rock and Alternative beats.

GarageBand 2.3 for iOS is available today as a free download on the Apple App Store. It is compatible with devices running iOS 11, including iPhone 5s and later, iPad mini 2 and later and iPod Touch 6th generation.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Dashlane 5.0.0 - Password manager and se...
Dashlane is an award-winning service that revolutionizes the online experience by replacing the drudgery of everyday transactional processes with convenient, automated simplicity - in other words,... Read more
Toast Titanium 16 - $99.99
Roxio Toast 16 Titanium, the leading DVD burner for Mac, makes burning even better, adding Roxio Secure Burn to protect your files on disc and USB in Mac- or Windows-compatible formats. Get more... Read more
Direct Mail 5.1 - Create and send great...
Direct Mail is an easy-to-use, fully-featured email marketing app purpose-built for macOS. Create, send, and track great looking email campaigns that get results. Start your newsletter by selecting... Read more
Adobe Illustrator CC 2018 22.0.1 - Profe...
Illustrator CC 2018 is available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud for as little as $19.99/month (or $9.99/month if you're a previous Illustrator customer). Adobe Illustrator CC 2018 is the industry... Read more
Iridient Developer 3.2 - Powerful image...
Iridient Developer (was RAW Developer) is a powerful image conversion application designed specifically for OS X. Iridient Developer gives advanced photographers total control over every aspect of... Read more
Apple iTunes 12.7.1 - Play Apple Music a...
Apple iTunes lets you organize and stream Apple Music, download and watch video and listen to Podcasts. It can automatically download new music, app, and book purchases across all your devices and... Read more
Apple iMovie 10.1.8 - Edit personal vide...
With an all-new design, Apple iMovie lets you enjoy your videos like never before. Browse your clips more easily, instantly share your favorite moments, and create beautiful HD movies and Hollywood-... Read more
Sierra Cache Cleaner 11.1.1 - Clear cach...
Sierra Cache Cleaner is an award-winning general purpose tool for macOS X. SCC makes system maintenance simple with an easy point-and-click interface to many macOS X functions. Novice and expert... Read more
Apple Safari 11.0.1 - Apple's Web b...
Note: The direct download link is currently unavailable. It is available in the OS X 10.12.6 release, as well as in the Apple Security Updates. Apple Safari is Apple's web browser that comes with... Read more
Dropbox 38.4.27 - Cloud backup and synch...
Dropbox is an application that creates a special Finder folder that automatically syncs online and between your computers. It allows you to both backup files and keep them up-to-date between systems... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

  Time Capsule in finder
See All

Point-and-click game Indygo is out on St...
The small team of artists from Poland’s Pigmentum Games has been toiling away for two years in an effort to create an interactive portrait of depression. The result is Indygo, an atmospheric point-and-click story. The game was recently released on... | Read more »
Peregrin (Games)
Peregrin 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Peregrin is a story puzzle game, combining myth, fantasy and sci-fi. Peregrin’s story is a moving take on the struggle to overcome... | Read more »
The Memoranda (Games)
The Memoranda 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Memoranda is a game about forgetting and being forgotten! A point and click adventure game with magic realism elements that... | Read more »
Double Dice guide - beginner tips and tr...
| Read more »
STRAIN TACTICS (Games)
STRAIN TACTICS 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $5.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
The best mobile games like Super Mario O...
Super Mario Odyssey arrived last week, and it's already being lauded as one of the best action adventure platformers in gaming history. People are delighting in all of the hidden treasures lying in wait in each of Odyssey's colorful worlds, and... | Read more »
Million Onion Hotel (Games)
Million Onion Hotel 1.0.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0.1 (iTunes) Description: Million Onion Hotel is an action puzzle packed with a lot of elements!! A mysterious world of crazy sound and unique... | Read more »
Runic Rampage (Games)
Runic Rampage 1.02 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.02 (iTunes) Description: Sharpen your axe and equip your hammer - Runic Rampage is the brutal action adventure every dwarf has been waiting for. Master... | Read more »
FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II (Games)
FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $14.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: A journey that links the past to the future! ◆◇Game Introduction◇◆A fascinating cast of characters of... | Read more »
The best mobile games to play this Hallo...
Happy Halloween, 148Apps readers! We're celebrating the occasion by playing some of the spookiest games on the App Store. We've got dungeon crawlers, pyschological thrillers, and much more. And if you're not so into things that go bump in the... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Wednesday deal: 15″ 2.8GHz Space Gray MacBook...
Amazon has the 2017 15″ 2.8GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro on sale today for $201 off MSRP. Shipping is free: – 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray (model #MPTR2LL/A): $2198, $201 off MSRP Their price is... Read more
Apple now offering Certified Refurbished 2017...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished 2017 15″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros for $360 to $420 off original MSRP. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 15″ 2.... Read more
9.7″ iPads on sale for up to $60 off MSRP, no...
B&H Photo has 9.7″ 2017 iPads on sale for $30-$60 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off – 128GB iPad WiFi: $399, $... Read more
12″ MacBooks available for up to $240 off MSR...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2017 12″ Retina MacBooks available for $200-$240 off the cost of new models. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free.... Read more
How to use your Apple Education discount to s...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $300 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution with a .edu email address qualify for the discount... Read more
12″ iPad Pros for $50-$70 off MSRP, no sale t...
B&H Photo has 12″ iPad Pros on sale today for $50-$70 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H collects no sales tax outside NY & NJ: – 12″ 64GB iPad Pro: $749, save $50 – 12″ 256GB iPad Pro... Read more
15″ Silver MacBook Pros on sale for up to $20...
B&H Photo has 15″ Silver MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro Silver (MPTU2LL/A): $2249, $... Read more
13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $1099, starting...
Adorama has 2017 13″ MacBook Airs on sale today for $100 off MSRP including free shipping. Adorama charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $899, $100 off MSRP... Read more
Apple offers full line of certified refurbish...
Apple has a full line of Apple Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook Pros available for $200-$300 off MSRP. A standard Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free.... Read more
Clearance 15″ 2.6GHz MacBook Pros available f...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 15″ 2.6GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for $500 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Partner Marketing Manager - *Apple* Pay - A...
Job Summary The Apple Pay partner marketing team is looking for a marketing manager to develop and drive US programs. The right candidate will be passionate about Read more
*Apple* Information Security Technical Proje...
# Apple Information Security Technical Project Manager Job Number: 113188347 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 31-Oct-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
Business Intelligence Analyst - *Apple* Adv...
# Business Intelligence Analyst - Apple Advertising Platforms Job Number: 113023587 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 31-Oct-2017 Weekly Hours: Read more
Build Engineer - *Apple* Maps - Apple (Unit...
Changing the world is all in a day's work at Apple . If you love innovation, here's your chance to make a career of it. You'll work hard. But the job comes with more Read more
iOS Developer, *Apple* Retail Engineering -...
Changing the world is all in a day's work at Apple . If you love innovation, here's your chance to make a career of it. You'll work hard. But the job comes with more Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.