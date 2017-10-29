LCFM Native offers syncing and extended platform

LiveCode has announced a new piece of technology for FileMaker users.

LCFM Native will take an existing FileMaker layout and convert it to a native app, faithfully preserving the layout, on any LiveCode supported platform, while still using the FileMaker database. Supported platforms include macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, and Linux.

This technology will mean online and offline syncing in any environment becomes possible, according to LiveCode CEO Kevin Miller. FileMaker solutions may be used on portable devices including Android, with the ability to add rich media and native app features, he adds.

LCFM Native is currently a prototype, development is being undertaken in conjunction with .com Solutions. Users are being asked to support the Pre-Release program to fund this initiative at https://filemaker.livecode.com/native.