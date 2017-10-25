iPhone X waiting list already pushed back to six weeks
iPhone X waiting list already pushed back to six weeks

Preorders for the iPhone X started at 12 a.m. Pacific Time today, and the delivery window is already pushed back to six weeks.

The first units are due to arrive to customers on Friday, Nov. 3. The iPhone X will come in 64GB and 256GB models with pricing starting at $999.

 

