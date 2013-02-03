Kool Tools: SLXtreme iPhone cases

SnowLizard has revealed the latest additions to its line of rugged cases: SLXtreme for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Available in Night Black and Mossy Oak Break-Up Country Camo, the SLXtreme keeps smartphones powered and protected during the most extreme conditions.

Built to withstand the elements, SLXtreme has become a trusted companion for boaters, hikers, mountain bikers and more, allowing them to take their iPhone to places it’s never been before. Boasting military-grade ruggedness and full touchscreen capabilities, users can now confidently take their iPhone along on extreme activities without worrying about damaging it, while an integrated solar power panel and battery keeps them connected even without access to electricity.

A built-in solar-power panel harnesses the sun's power or indoor (incandescent) lighting to replenish power in the integrated battery, while the intensity indicator conveniently measures solar strength and power.

A 5000mAh built-in battery extends users’ smartphone battery by 185% or an additional 16 hours of talk time. Rated IP-68, the highest standard of protection, the SLXtreme is dust and waterproof up to 6.6 feet.

For easy installation, simply remove the bottom of the case, fit the phone into the lightning charger, slide it back into the case and snap the QuickLatch closed. Rubberized side grips make the case easier to hold when it’s wet or dirty.

There’s a carabiner loop to secure the case to a backpack or lanyard. The SLXtreme for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is available now for $149.99 at snowlizard.com.