Final Cut Pro X Viral Video Thirds Plugins released by FxFactory

FxFactory has released XEffects Viral Video Thirds, a new Final Cut Pro X plugin developed by partner Idustrial Revolution.

This plugin is based on splitting the screen into thirds, adding graphical overlays and using dynamic transitions to animate between the "third composites." The combination of masks, titles and transitions all work together with thirds.

XEffects Viral Video Thirds is distributed on the FxFactory app store (https://fxfactory.com/info/viralvideothirds/). It ‘s being launched at a discounted price of $39 until Nov. 7.