Graphic Node releases DesiGN Market - Templates for macOS

Graphic Node has introduced DesiGN Market - Templates, a macOS utility that offers packed with productivity and graphics templates designed for a variety of productivity suites and image editing applications.

The app is distributed into four major content categories: Printable, Presentations, Graphics, and Sounds, which are further detailed into subcategories by themes or applications. DesiGN Market - Templates requires macOS 10.12 or later.

DesiGN Market - Templates 1.0 is a free-download on the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y9jqq9vn); you can try out any five items free of charge. After that, unlimited access to the app's regularly updated content is unlocked via a subscription plan — either $4.99 per month, or $29.99 annually.