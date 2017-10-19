Apple retail stores to have some iPhone X models for walk-in customers

Apple says it will have a limited supply of iPhone X models for walk-in customers on Friday, Nov. 3, at 8 a.m. local time.

The iPhone X will be available to customers for pre-order on Friday, Oct. 27, at 12:01 a.m. (Pacific) on apple.com and the Apple Store app. It will be available in silver and space gray in 64GB and 256GB models starting at $999.