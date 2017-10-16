Cisdem Video Converter for macOS revved to version 3.5.0

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has upgraded Cisdem Video Converter, a video conversion tool for macOS, to version 3.5.0. The upgrade adds support for more output devices, such as the iPhone X, iPhone SE, and more.

It also improves download speed. Cisdem Video Converter is compatible with macOS 10.9 and higher. It costs $49.99; a demo is available for download.