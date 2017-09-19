Bare Bones Software releases BBEdit 12.0.1

Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 12.0.1, a maintenance release of its professional strength HTML and text editor. It’s a recommended update that includes refinements and fixes for specific reported issues.

BBEdit maintains the recently introduced evaluation model in which the full, complete feature set is available for the first 30 days of use. At the end of the 30-day evaluation period, the permanently functional feature set changes to include BBEdit's editing capabilities, but not its web authoring tools or other exclusive features. BBEdit’s exclusive features may be re-enabled at any time with a purchased license.

BBEdit 12 requires macOS 10.11.6 or later. It has a suggested retail price of $49.99. Owners of BBEdit 11 can upgrade for US$29.99. Owners of BBEdit 10 or earlier (including customers who purchased BBEdit in the Mac App Store) can upgrade for $39.99.

Anyone who purchased BBEdit 11 on or after March 1 is eligible to receive a free upgrade, while all eligible customers who purchased directly from Bare Bones Software have been notified automatically via email. New licenses and upgrade licenses are available directly from the Bare Bones Software online store (https://www.barebones.com/store/).