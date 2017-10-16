Sonnet launches Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI 2.0 adapter
Sonnet launches Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI 2.0 adapter

Sonnet Technologies has announced the $89.90 Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter (http://tinyurl.com/yc2qecdw). The compact bus-powered device enables users to connect up to two 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) HDMI monitors with just one Thunderbolt 3 port on a Mac or Windows systems.

Many desktop computer users enjoy dual-display setups: with the added screen space, a main work window can be expanded to fill one screen, while tool bars and palettes, plus other applications, occupy the second screen. With Sonnet's Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter plugged in, users of notebook and all-in-one computers with limited available ports may connect two displays while using only one Thunderbolt 3 port.

The Sonnet adapter is a plug-and-play solution for adding dual HDMI port connectivity to computers with Thunderbolt 3 ports. Users simply plug the Thunderbolt adapter into their computers, connect the monitors with standard HDMI cables (sold separately), and then configure the displays through the operating system.

The Sonnet Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter supports up to two 4K HDMI monitors at 60 hertz, but it also can support monitors with lower resolutions, such as full HD 1080p (1920 x 1080) and 1920 x 1200, making it well suited for different home and office workspace applications. Plus, the Sonnet adapter's built-in audio support ensures that there's no need to connect additional cables to hear sound from the monitors.

 

