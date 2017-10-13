WaterField Designs announces Ranger iPhone X case

WaterField Designs has announced the Ranger iPhone X case (http://tinyurl.com/y8zprfrn), a modern take on the traditional holster. With magnetic closing systems that use Neodymium rare-earth magnets, it attaches securely to clothing, belts, work vests or straps.

A Fidlock closure keeps the iPhone safeguarded inside the case. Scratch-free Ultrasuede lining adds cushioning and helps clean the iPhone screen as users insert and remove it from the case.

The bottom opening allows users to keep ear buds connected and keeps text and call notifications audible when the iPhone is inside the case. Side openings provide access to volume and sleep buttons. A front leather pocket can hold earbuds or cash and a key.

Pre-orders for the Ranger iPhone X Case are available now and units will start shipping Nov. 3 (the day the first iPhone X units are expected to arrive to customers). The Ranger case will cost $89 and be available in black or chocolate distressed leather.