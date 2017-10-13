OWC releases Aura Pro X line of SSD Flash Storage

Other World Computing (http://tinyurl.com/y7v6yut7) has announced new Aura Pro X SSDs, integrating the latest NVME, 3D MLC, and SLC NAND for data performance of up to 1600MB/s with exceptional power efficiencies. They work with most 2013 and later Macs.

Built around a NVME controller, the Aura Pro X Series requires macOS High Sierra. All OWC SSDs fully enable the advanced features of APFS including strong encryption, copy-on-write metadata, space sharing, cloning for files and directories, snapshots, fast directory sizing, atomic safe-save primitives, and improved file system fundamentals.

Aura Pro X SSDs begin shipping later this month in capacities of 240GB to 1.0TB. The 2.0TB capacity version is expected to ship in mid-November/Q4 2017. Pricing ranges from $279.99 for a 240GB model to $1,279.99 for a 2TB version. For users who don’t want to upgrade to macOS 10.13 High Sierra, the original Aura line of SSDs is still available for purchase.

The new Aura Pro X SSDs support more than 50 million Macs in the field, including: MacBook Air (mid-2013 – 2017); MacBook Pro (Retina, late 2013 – mid 2015); Mac mini (late 2014); iMac (Late 2013 – 2017); and Mac Pro (late 2013).