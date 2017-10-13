CS Odessa announces ConceptDraw Plan 2

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has introduced a new version of its online project management tool. ConceptDraw Plan 2 provides updated online workspace including Shared Resource Pool, Gantt Chart view, Resource Allocation view, Resource Usage view and Scheduler.

What’s more, the new version improves project team collaboration and Task Complete Activity management. ConceptDraw Plan 2 retails for $119 annual subscription per licensed user. It supports all major web browsers and is interacts with ConceptDraw Project 8 for the desktop which retails for $299, and is compatible with MS Project.