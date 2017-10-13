Batch PDF Creator for Microsoft Word Now Supports macOS High Sierra

Zevrix Solutions has announced BatchOutput DOC 2.5.4, a compatibility update to company's output automation solution for Microsoft Word.

The software automates printing and exporting of multiple Word documents to PDF. It offers PDF security, image compression, variable file names, export as single pages and other options. Version 2.5.4 makes BatchOutput DOC a 64-bit program and introduces support for macOS High Sierra.

BatchOutput DOC can be purchased for $19.95 from the Zevrix Solutions website (www.zevrixcom). A demo is available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 and $20 from version 1. BatchOutput DOC requires macOS 10.6-10.13 and Microsoft Word 2008, 2011 or 2016.