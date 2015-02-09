BBEdit 12 is compatible with macOS High Sierra
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

BBEdit 12 is compatible with macOS High Sierra

Bare Bones Software (www.barebones.com) has released BBEdit 12.0, an upgrade to its professional strength text and code editor. It introduces a new foundation featuring greater overall integration with macOS, specific improvements for compatibility with macOS High Sierra, and more than 100 new features, changes, and refinements, including fixes for specific reported issues.

BBEdit 12 also introduces completely rewritten user experiences for its FTP/SFTP, Text Factory, and Preview in BBEdit features. In addition, the software now presents a unified appearance when using a dark editor color scheme, and a wide range of improvements to appearance and behavior resulting from its increased OS integration.

New menu commands include a "Canonize" command on the Text menu for performing batch text transformations, "Paste Using Filter" on the Edit menu for transforming text obtained from other applications, and a new "Columns" submenu of commands on the Edit menu for working efficiently with text in column-delimited formats.

The all-new Columns editing commands speed the processing of text in column-delimited formats, including cutting, copying, and removing entire columns of text, as well as a "Rearrange" command for changing the order of columns in a file.

The new Canonize command uses a customer-supplied data file to describe spelling changes from one word to another, and can be used tobatch a large quantity of such changes for one document, or, via the use of a Text Factory, to many files.

BBEdit 12.0 requires macOS 10.11.6 or later. A demo is available for download; registration is $49.99 for a single user license.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

OmniGraffle 7.5 - Create diagrams, flow...
OmniGraffle helps you draw beautiful diagrams, family trees, flow charts, org charts, layouts, and (mathematically speaking) any other directed or non-directed graphs. We've had people use Graffle to... Read more
Opera 48.0.2685.39 - High-performance We...
Opera is a fast and secure browser trusted by millions of users. With the intuitive interface, Speed Dial and visual bookmarks for organizing favorite sites, news feature with fresh, relevant content... Read more
Adobe Flash Player 27.0.0.159 - Plug-in...
Adobe Flash Player is a cross-platform, browser-based application runtime that provides uncompromised viewing of expressive applications, content, and videos across browsers and operating systems.... Read more
OmniGraffle Pro 7.5 - Create diagrams, f...
OmniGraffle Pro helps you draw beautiful diagrams, family trees, flow charts, org charts, layouts, and (mathematically speaking) any other directed or non-directed graphs. We've had people use... Read more
A Better Finder Rename 10.22 - File, pho...
A Better Finder Rename is the most complete renaming solution available on the market today. That's why, since 1996, tens of thousands of hobbyists, professionals and businesses depend on A Better... Read more
Apple iOS 11.0.3 - The latest version of...
iOS 11 sets a new standard for what is already the world’s most advanced mobile operating system. It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to... Read more
BBEdit 12.0 - Powerful text and HTML edi...
BBEdit is the leading professional HTML and text editor for the Mac. Specifically crafted in response to the needs of Web authors and software developers, this award-winning product provides a... Read more
iExplorer 4.1.4 - View and transfer file...
iExplorer is an iPhone browser for Mac lets you view the files on your iOS device. By using a drag and drop interface, you can quickly copy files and folders between your Mac and your iPhone or... Read more
BBEdit 12.0 - Powerful text and HTML edi...
BBEdit is the leading professional HTML and text editor for the Mac. Specifically crafted in response to the needs of Web authors and software developers, this award-winning product provides a... Read more
Apple iOS 11.0.3 - The latest version of...
iOS 11 sets a new standard for what is already the world’s most advanced mobile operating system. It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to... Read more
 

See All

Yoink - Improved Drag and Drop (Product...
Yoink - Improved Drag and Drop 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Productivity Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Yoink for iPad and iPhone lets you easily and quickly store items you drag, copy or share, for later use... | Read more »
Cottage Garden (Games)
Cottage Garden 1.11 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.11 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Into the Dead 2 guide - how to survive t...
Into the Dead 2 is an endless gunner, of sorts, with a lot of grit and satisfying gunplay behind it. The game looks amazing, and tells an effective story to boot. Plus, it has some quality voice acting behind it to really bring the story to life... | Read more »
Smash Up - The Card Game (Games)
Smash Up - The Card Game 1.0.7 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0.7 (iTunes) Description: ***“It’s a goofy theme with fun art and high replayability, but beneath that veneer of casual play is a great... | Read more »
Dive in to Combat Squad if you’re lookin...
Earlier this year, A-33 Studio made the leap from developing Counter Strike Online to launching its very own FPS for the mobile. Combat Squad: Project Wednesday pits your team of mercs against the world in multiplayer death matches, so if you’re on... | Read more »
The Talos Principle comes to mobile -- h...
Sci-fi puzzler The Talos Principle arrived on the App Store this week. The game, which tells the tale of a newly awokened robot, is a philosophical story of what it means to be human, while the player explores over 100 different areas in a... | Read more »
The best mobile tycoon games
Games are meant to be an escape from real world drudgery, but we sure love games that put us to work. Tycoon games often have us up into the wee hours of the morning clicking away. There's just something about running an imaginary business. If you... | Read more »
Dragon Hills 2 (Games)
Dragon Hills 2 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: Here we go again! Meet our fearless girl, a few years later! Zombies! ...Why??? ...Dragons!...What??? Cowboys, armored... | Read more »
The best virtual pet apps on mobile
Virtual pets have become a mainstay in the modern gaming world, though newer titles have added on new bells and whistles to keep things exciting. Virtual pets are no longer just about feeding and cleaning up poop before your 8-bit blob withers... | Read more »
The Talos Principle (Games)
The Talos Principle 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: As if awakening from a deep sleep, the player finds himself in a strange world of ancient ruins and advanced technology.... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

13″ 3.1GHz/256GB Silver MacBook Pro on sale f...
Amazon has the Silver 13″ 3.1GHz/256GB MacBook Pro (MPXX2LL/A) on sale for $1699 including free shipping. Their price is $100 off MSRP. Read more
12″ MacBook available for $1099 with Apple re...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2017 12″ Retina MacBooks available for $200-$240 off the cost of new models. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free.... Read more
iOS 11: Not A Happy Camper – The ‘Book Mystiq...
I ended up installing the iOS 11 upgrade sooner than I had planned, and thus far I dislike it intensely. My iPad Air 2 feels clunkier and less responsive with the new OS, especially to gesture input... Read more
Apple In 5th Place Globally, 3rd Place in U.S...
Worldwide PC shipments totaled 67 million units in the third quarter of 2017, a 3.6 percent decline from the third quarter of 2016, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. This is the 12th... Read more
15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro on sale for...
Datavision has the 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPTT2LL/A) on sale for $2599 including free shipping. Their price is $200 off MSRP, and Datavision charges sales tax for NY orders only. Note... Read more
10″ 64GB Apple iPad Pros on sale for $599, sa...
MacMall has 10.5″ 64GB Apple iPad Pros on sale for $599 including free shipping. That’s $50 off MSRP and the lowest price available for this model from any reseller. Read more
How to save up to $300 on a 13″ MacBook Pro
Save $200-$300 on a 2017 13″ MacBook Pros with Apple Certified Refurbished units. A standard Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free. Prices start at $1099: – 13″... Read more
13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $100 off MSRP, n...
B&H Photo has 2017 13″ MacBook Airs on sale today for $100 off MSRP including free shipping. B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $899, $100 off... Read more
Roundup of Apple Education deals, up to $300...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $300 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution qualify for the discount. Shipping is free: – 15″ 2... Read more
Heavy Duty MacBook Air 11 Case Now Available...
Make sure your 11-inch MacBook Air is protected from drops, spills and other accidents with the new DropTech case from Gumdrop Cases. The DropTech case easily snaps onto the MacBook, has a rugged... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Pay Fraud Prevention Specialist - Ap...
Job Summary Apple is looking for a Fraud Prevention Specialist to support Apple Pay Cash, Apple 's Peer-to-Peer Payment Program. This role will contribute to Read more
Software/Data Engineer, *Apple* Media Produ...
Job Summary Apple Media Products is the team behind the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, and many other high profile products on iPhone, Mac and AppleTV. Our Data Read more
*Apple* Industry Marketing Manager - Apple I...
Job Summary The people here at Apple don't just create products - they create the kind of wonder that's revolutionized entire industries. It's the diversity of those Read more
Sr. Program Manager, *Apple* Music - Apple...
…we're looking for a good Senior Program Manager to drive initiatives related to Apple Music. We're passionate about music and want to talk if you are too.Program Read more
Digital Marketing Media Planner, *Apple* Se...
Job Summary Apple is looking to add a hyper-organized, strategic, and fast-learning member to its Digital Marketing team to help support Apple Services ( Apple Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.