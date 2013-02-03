ProjectWizards conjures up Merlin Project 4.3

ProjectWizards (www.projectwizards.com) has conjured up version 4.3 of Merlin Project, its project management software for macOS.

The app is is now optimized for mac OS High Sierra. However, all Merlin Project users will benefit from an update as several optimizations have been implemented, according to the ProjectWizards.

The software is now available in Japanese and Simplified Chinese. Also included in version 4.3 is a stability update.

Merlin ProjectMerlin Project costs $289 for new users. A demo is available for download.