New Mac app helps create stencils for custom Halloween jack-o-lanterns

Carving Technologies has introduced Me-On-A-Pumpkin, pumpkin carving stencil creation software for macOS.

It helps you create pumpkin carving stencils. You can upload a favorite image of children, friends, pets, a car, building, logo, TV or movie character. Follow the instructions to create a pumpkin carving stencil, then print directly to your printer.

Me-On-A-Pumpkin is available now for $4.95. It can be downloaded from Carving Technologies online. (http://www.carvingtechnologies.com).