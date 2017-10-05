Pixelmator 3.7 Mount Whitney brings full support for macOS High Sierra

The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator 3.7 Mount Whitney, an update to the image editing app for macOS.

It offers tools to create, edit, and enhance your images. Version 3.7 Mount Whitney brings full support for macOS High Sierra, adds the ability to launch Pixelmator from the Photos app and save edits back to your original image, features support for importing HEIF images, and more.

Pixelmator 3.7 Mount Whitney requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It costs $29.99 and is available worldwide at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y792qvw4).