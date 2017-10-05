PDF Checkpoint Now Supports macOS 10.13
PDF Checkpoint Now Supports macOS 10.13

Zevrix Solutions has announced PDF Checkpoint 1.8.2, a compatibility update to the company's PDF preflight and conversion solution.

It automatically preflights, exports as images, splits and optimizes Adobe PDF files. The software can also convert the PDF document colors to specific ICC profile helping users easily prepare their files for print, web and mobile devices. Version 1.8.2 makes PDF Checkpoint a 64-bit app and introduces support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra.

PDF Checkpoint can be purchased on the Mac App Store and at the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $39.95. A demo is available for download. PDF Checkpoint requires macOS 10.7-10.13.

 

