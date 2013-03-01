F1 2017 drives onto the Mac App Store
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

F1 2017 drives onto the Mac App Store

It’s compatible with: all 13-inch MacBook Pros since 2016; all 15-inch MacBook Pros since late 2016; all 21.5-inch iMacs since late 2015 with a 2GHz Intel Core i5 processor; all 27-inch iMacs since 2014; and all Mac Pros since late 2013

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Default Folder X 5.1.7 - Enhances Open a...
Default Folder X attaches a toolbar to the right side of the Open and Save dialogs in any OS X-native application. The toolbar gives you fast access to various folders and commands. You just click on... Read more
Dropbox 36.4.22 - Cloud backup and synch...
Dropbox is an application that creates a special Finder folder that automatically syncs online and between your computers. It allows you to both backup files and keep them up-to-date between systems... Read more
Transmit 5.0.4 - Excellent FTP/SFTP clie...
Transmit is an excellent FTP (file transfer protocol), SFTP, S3 (Amazon.com file hosting) and iDisk/WebDAV client that allows you to upload, download, and delete files over the internet. With the... Read more
Bartender 3.0.12 - Organize your menu-ba...
Bartender lets you organize your menu-bar apps by hiding them, rearranging them, or moving them to Bartender's Bar. You can display the full menu bar, set options to have menu-bar items show in the... Read more
VueScan 9.5.88 - Scanner software with a...
VueScan is a scanning program that works with most high-quality flatbed and film scanners to produce scans that have excellent color fidelity and color balance. VueScan is easy to use, and has... Read more
Transmit 5.0.4 - Excellent FTP/SFTP clie...
Transmit is an excellent FTP (file transfer protocol), SFTP, S3 (Amazon.com file hosting) and iDisk/WebDAV client that allows you to upload, download, and delete files over the internet. With the... Read more
VueScan 9.5.88 - Scanner software with a...
VueScan is a scanning program that works with most high-quality flatbed and film scanners to produce scans that have excellent color fidelity and color balance. VueScan is easy to use, and has... Read more
Bartender 3.0.12 - Organize your menu-ba...
Bartender lets you organize your menu-bar apps by hiding them, rearranging them, or moving them to Bartender's Bar. You can display the full menu bar, set options to have menu-bar items show in the... Read more
Bookends 12.8.4 - Reference management a...
Bookends is a full-featured bibliography/reference and information-management system for students and professionals. Bookends uses the cloud to sync reference libraries on all the Macs you use.... Read more
Spotify 1.0.64.399. - Stream music, crea...
Spotify is a streaming music service that gives you on-demand access to millions of songs. Whether you like driving rock, silky R&B, or grandiose classical music, Spotify's massive catalogue puts... Read more
 

See All

Naval Storm TD sails onto Android today
Naval Storm TD is ready to take the world of naval strategy games by storm. GameSpire’s latest game is the first and only naval tower defense game you’ll find anywhere, and Naval Storm TD is all set to become the next big thing in strategy games... | Read more »
The best mobile battle royale games
| Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
We're a bit early this week, we admit, but it's time for the best deals on the App Store this week. We couldn't wait to share the best discounted games, so we're jumping ahead just a bit this time. It's a well rounded list once more, with board... | Read more »
The best games of the month - September...
September always feels like a time of change. It's the end of summer, the youngsters are heading back for a new school year, and even the daily humdrum of life feels a bit new. But one thing hasn't changed, and that's the quality of the games we'... | Read more »
Immerse yourself in stunning action MMO...
The immense action RPG Team Guardian has made the shift from PC to mobile at long last, giving mobile fans even more ways to sink themselves into the game’s incredible world. With thrilling competitive PvP content, epic raid battles and, yes,... | Read more »
Middle-earth: Shadow of War guide - how...
Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a fun, action-packed follow up to Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. The addictive nemesis system and dark, moody atmosphere remain, but the game now features a gacha system and some pretty deep party mechanics. Not only... | Read more »
Modern Combat Versus guide - how to keep...
Modern Combat Versus is a new free-to-play shooter on mobile that has all of the trappings of big FPS games like Call of Duty, but it conveniently fits inside of your pocket. It's a hero shooter that plays exceptionally well, though you will... | Read more »
REKT! (Games)
REKT! 1.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.1 (iTunes) Description: Ever wanted to kickflip a car? Get behind the wheel in this high octane stunt driving game and get REKT! | Read more »
Modern Combat Versus guide - how to beco...
Modern Combat Versus is the latest shooter to hit iOS and Android, and it’s seeking to live up to the name of other first-person shooters that have come before -- think Call of Duty. That’s a lofty goal, but the game, in an amazing twist, lives up... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week -...
It's been a pretty good week overall for mobile games. It's certainly not the most exciting, but there are still some diamonds in the rough. We've got a fantasy action RPG set in Middle-earth, there's some fun arcade titles, and even a board game... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

13″ 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro on sa...
MacMall has the 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A) on sale for $1199 including free shipping. Their price is $100 off MSRP. Read more
SSD Optimised Cloning And Folder-sync Utility...
Wellington, New Zealand based Solesignal has released an update to SmartBackup 4, its SSD optimised backup and cloning utility for macOS. The software features a custom SSD optimised multi-thread... Read more
12″ 1.3GHz Silver MacBook on sale for $1499,...
Amazon has the 2017 12″ 1.3GHz Silver MacBook (model MNYJ2LL/A) on sale today for $1499 including free shipping. Their price is $100 off MSRP. Read more
27″ 3.4GHz Apple iMac on sale for $1679, save...
Tiger Direct has the 2017 27″ 3.4GHz iMac (MNE92LL/A) on sale for $1679 including free shipping. Their price is $120 off MSRP. Read more
Apple restocks Certified Refurbished 2016 13″...
Apple has restocked Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Pros available starting at $1189. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar... Read more
12″ Smart Keyboard on sale for $152, save $17
Best Buy has the 12″ Gray Smart Keyboard on sale for $152.99. Choose free shipping or instant local store pickup (if available). Sale price for online orders only, in-store price may vary. Their... Read more
13″ 3.1GHz Space Gray MacBook Pros on sale fo...
Amazon has 2017 13″ 3.1GHz Space Gray MacBook Pros on sale today for $101-$100 off MSRP, each including free shipping: – 13″ 3.1GHz/256GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXV2LL/A): $1698 $101 off MSRP – 13... Read more
Apple Certified Refurbished 2017 12″ Retina M...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2017 12″ Retina MacBooks available for $200-$240 off the cost of new models. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free.... Read more
10-inch 512GB WiFi iPad Pro on sale for $100...
B&H Photo has 10.5″ 512GB WiFi Apple iPad Pros in stock today and on sale for $899 including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $100 off MSRP, and it’s currently the... Read more
13″ 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple Refurbis...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pros available for $929. An Apple one-year warranty is included, and shipping is free: – 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB Retina MacBook Pro (MF839LL/A... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Solution Consultant - Moreno Valley...
…about helping others on a team while also delighting customers? As an Apple Solutions Consultant (ASC), you will discover customers needs and help connect them Read more
*Apple* Video Partnerships - Apple Inc. (Uni...
Job Summary Partnerships lead will take a primary role in engaging with Apple 's video partners and content distributors on initiatives that touch many parts of the Read more
Business Engineer, *Apple* Pay - Apple Inc....
Job Summary The Apple Pay team is searching for a talented Jr. Business Engineer to support our Apple Pay Platform Operations team and drive testing and support Read more
Digital Marketing Manager, *Apple* Services...
Job Summary Apple Services is seeking an experienced Digital Marketing Specialist that has a deep passion for culture and music. This role will be responsible for Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.