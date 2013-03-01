Yoink for macOS revved to version 3.4

Eternal Storms Software has updated Yoink, their drag ’n drop app for macOS, to version 3.4.

The utility offers a temporary place for file and app-content drags to free your mouse so you can more easily and quickly navigate to the actual destination of your drag. Along with improvements and bug fixes, version 3.4 allows for adding the contents from the clipboard to Yoink for temporary storage and later use.

Yoink requires macOS 10.7.3 or higher and is available for purchase exclusively on the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/ybwy793g) for $6.99. Version 3.4 is a free update for existing customers of the app.