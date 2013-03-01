Favorite FTP is a new FTP client for macOS

Favorite FTP is a new FTP client for macOS that automatically scans local and remote folders and synchronizes them. Upon completion, the user receives an e-mail message. Only files that require synchronization are copied. Bi-directional sync is also supported. The app uploads and downloads files in multiple simultaneous threads.

Favorite FTP requires macOS 10.7 or higher and costs $19.95. A demo is available for download (http://www.favoriteftp.com).