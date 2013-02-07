128bit Technologies debuts Font Manager Deluxe for macOS

128bit Technologies has introduced Font Manager Deluxe (http://tinyurl.com/yays6gd5), a font installer and previewer for macOS 10.11 and newer.

The app allows you to preview fonts in a grid or custom view, add and remove font collections, install and uninstall with a simple click, save your favorites, and download the current Google Fonts collection to add to the app. It also includes four new commercial use OpenType font families. For a limited time you can download Font Manager Deluxe for $10, a savings of 50%.