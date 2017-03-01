iFunia Video Converter now supports macOS High Sierra

iFunia Studio has released new version of Video Converter for Mac (http://tinyurl.com/yc68nws2), its media converter with features including converting video and audio files, ripping DVD movies, downloading videos and audios from YouTube and 1,000-plus other websites, editing videos, etc.

Supporting the latest macOS High Sierra, the new version of iFunia Video Converter for Mac comes with 30x faster video conversion speed, 400-plus preset formats and a new feature to easily burn video to DVD. The app requires macOS 10.9 or higher and is available in free and pro versions. Pricing for the latter starts at $39.99 for a one-year license.