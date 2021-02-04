Quark Announces Update to InDesign Exporter for App Studio
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Quark Announces Update to InDesign Exporter for App Studio

Quark has released InDesign Exporter 3.01, the App Studio plug-in that is now compatible with Adobe InDesign CC2017.

The completely redesigned plug-in has an improved user interface and enhanced performance with App Studio publishing. Users can download the new plug-in for free from Adobe Exchange Add-ons. This version is only compatible with Adobe InDesign CC2017. If using older versions of Adobe InDesign, users should continue to use the previous plug-ins from the App Studio Documentation Web site.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

DM1 3.0 - Advanced drum machine.
DM1 is an advanced Drum Machine. It turns your computer into a fun and creative beat making machine. Easy and fast to use, loaded with 86 superb electronic drum kits and beautiful hyper-realistic... Read more
Dashlane 4.8.6 - Password manager and se...
Dashlane is an award-winning service that revolutionizes the online experience by replacing the drudgery of everyday transactional processes with convenient, automated simplicity - in other words,... Read more
Ableton Live 9.7.4 - Record music using...
Ableton Live lets you create and record music on your Mac. Use digital instruments, pre-recorded sounds, and sampled loops to arrange, produce, and perform your music like never before. Ableton Live... Read more
NetNewsWire 4.1.0 - RSS and Atom news re...
NetNewsWire is the best way to keep up with the sites and authors you read most regularly. Let NetNewsWire pull down the latest articles, and read them in a distraction-free and Mac-like way. Native... Read more
Capo 3.5.5 - Slow down and learn to play...
Capo lets you slow down your favorite songs so you can hear the notes and learn how they are played. With Capo, you can quickly tab out your songs atop a highly-detailed OpenCL-powered spectrogram... Read more
Chromium 61.0.3163.100 - Fast and stable...
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all Internet users to experience the web. Version 61.0.3163.100: High CVE-2017-5121: Out-of-... Read more
Hopper Disassembler 4.2.21 - Binary disa...
Hopper Disassembler is a binary disassembler, decompiler, and debugger for 32- and 64-bit executables. It will let you disassemble any binary you want, and provide you all the information about its... Read more
Apple iOS 11.0.1 - The latest version of...
iOS 11 sets a new standard for what is already the world’s most advanced mobile operating system. It makes iPhone better than before. It makes iPad more capable than ever. And now it opens up both to... Read more
BetterTouchTool 2.308 - Customize multi-...
BetterTouchTool adds many new, fully customizable gestures to the Magic Mouse, Multi-Touch MacBook trackpad, and Magic Trackpad. These gestures are customizable: Magic Mouse: Pinch in / out (zoom... Read more
Firefox 56.0 - Fast, safe Web browser.
Firefox offers a fast, safe Web browsing experience. Browse quickly, securely, and effortlessly. With its industry-leading features, Firefox is the choice of Web development professionals and casual... Read more
 

See All

Middle-earth: Shadow of War guide - begi...
In case you missed it, Middle-earth: Shadow of War launched this week. The game brings Shadow of Mordor's gloomy atmosphere and clever nemesis system to mobile in one of the platform's best Lord of the Rings games yet. Shadow of War is an action... | Read more »
The best mobile games like Red Dead Rede...
While we're all super excited about the pending release of Red Dead Redemption 2, it's still quite a ways away. If you need a quality western game in the meantime, though, you'll be pleased to hear there are plenty of mobile options that will... | Read more »
Harald: A Game of Influence (Games)
Harald: A Game of Influence 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: "*** Terrific Game! Unique scoring conditions take a while to get used to but make the game very interesting.... | Read more »
Last Colossus (Games)
Last Colossus 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: Last Colossus is an ACT/RPG game. You play as a commander who gains control of a giant robot after crash landing on a war-... | Read more »
Flower (Games)
Flower 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Experience award-winning Flower, now available on the App Store. Flower lets you take control of the wind as you explore and navigate... | Read more »
The best mobile games like Stardew Valle...
Stardew Valley is coming soon to Switch, and we'll finally be able to carry the game around with us like the world's greatest security blanket. There's nothing quite like sinking into the wonderful zen comfort that is hours spent in Stardew... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
Yes, it's time. Your favorite day of the week has rolled around once more. It's Wednesday, which means its time to scope out the biggest deals in mobile gaming this week. There are games old and new on this list -- plenty to scratch that gaming... | Read more »
AKA TO BLUE (Games)
AKA TO BLUE 1.1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $7.99, Version: 1.1.0 (iTunes) Description: ▼▼PLEASE READ RECOMMENDED DEVICES SECTION BEFORE PURCHASING▼▼ The first console-quality smartphone shooter! Glide with silky... | Read more »
Homescapes beginner tips - how to rebuil...
From the creators of Gardenscapes comes the all new Homescapes, a story-driven match-three game. This time around, you're trying to save your family home, which has fallen into a bit of disrepair over time. You'll be matching tiles to complete... | Read more »
Rolly Vortex tips and tricks - how to sc...
Rolly Vortex is an ultra addictive high score chaser from Voodoo, the folks who also brought you Flappy Dunk. The gist of the game is simple, simply slide your finger to angle a ball through a series of rotating hoops. The game's fast pace and... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Apple restocks Certified Refurbished 2017 Mac...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook Airs now available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: – 13″ 1.8GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook... Read more
Could 32-Bit App Support Termination Be A Fac...
According to market analyst firm Localytics, the take-up rate for iOS 11, which as released September 19, is slightly slower than it was for iOS 10 last year. The operative qualifier here is “... Read more
IHS Markit Teardown Reveals What Higher iPhon...
The new Apple iPhone 8 Plus, equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory, carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to US$288.08 higher than any previous versions of the company’... Read more
Apple iMacs on sale for up to $200 off MSRP w...
B&H Photo has 21-inch and 27-inch iMacs in stock and on sale for $100-$200 off MSRP including free shipping. B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 27″ 3.8GHz iMac (MNED2LL/A): $2099 $... Read more
Save up to $350 on a 2017 iMac with Apple Cer...
Apple has a full line of Certified Refurbished 2017 21″ and 27″ iMacs available starting at $1019 and ranging up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free... Read more
macOS High Sierra Brings Powerful New Core St...
Apple has announced the release of macOS High Sierra, the latest Mac operating system, as a free update. With macOS High Sierra, Mac users gain powerful new core storage, video and graphics... Read more
QuickerTek Announces External Battery For USB...
QuickerTek has announced their USB Type-C Most Versatile eyeBattery, claimed to be the only product of its kind, featuring the USB 3.1 adapter cable necessary to power and charge the 2015-2017... Read more
How to save $200 or more on a new 15-inch App...
B&H Photo has the new 2017 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray (MPTR2LL/A... Read more
9-inch and 12-inch iPad Pros, Certified Refur...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ WiFi iPad Pros available starting at $589. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 32GB 12″ iPad Pro WiFi: $589... Read more
Mac minis on sale for $100 off MSRP
B&H Photo has Mac minis on sale for $100 off MSRP including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: – 1.4GHz Mac mini: $399 $100 off MSRP – 2.6GHz Mac mini: $599 $100 off MSRP – 2.8GHz Mac... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Pay Fraud Prevention Supervisor - Ap...
…for a Fraud Prevention Supervisor to manage and lead a team of Apple PayFraud Prevention Specialists in risk management and payment exception management. This role Read more
*Apple* Music - Marketing Analyst - Apple In...
Job Summary Apple is seeking a proven Marketing Analyst to join the Apple Music Analytics team. As part of a centralized team, you'll act as a thought partner Read more
Hardware EPM, *Apple* Watch - Apple Inc. (U...
Job Summary The Apple Watch Hardware EPM is responsible for the technical management and support of engineering development projects within Apple 's Watch Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Farmin...
Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, you're also the Read more
Technical Writer - User Experience Team, *Ap...
Job Summary The Apple Media Product Team is looking for a top-notch Technical Writer to be a key player in the team that develops a platform that generates insights Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.