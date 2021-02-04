Quark Announces Update to InDesign Exporter for App Studio

Quark has released InDesign Exporter 3.01, the App Studio plug-in that is now compatible with Adobe InDesign CC2017.

The completely redesigned plug-in has an improved user interface and enhanced performance with App Studio publishing. Users can download the new plug-in for free from Adobe Exchange Add-ons. This version is only compatible with Adobe InDesign CC2017. If using older versions of Adobe InDesign, users should continue to use the previous plug-ins from the App Studio Documentation Web site.