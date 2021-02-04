ChronoSync 4.8.1 is macOS High Sierra Ready

Econ Technologies (www.econtechnologies.com) has announced ChronoSync 4.8.1, now supporting macOS High Sierra and the new Apple File System (APFS). You can use ChronoSync to backup your Mac boot volume before upgrading to this major release of macOS.

Version 4.8.1 offers simplified Setup Assistants that guide you through the process of configuring a Synchronizer Task to achieve a specific goal such as "Bootable Backup" or "Home Folder Backup."

A new Scheduling interface makes running Tasks when needed easier and faster since the simplified screens offer easy-to-understand options that make scheduling Tasks a breeze, according to the folks at Econ Technologies. The new Scheduled Task trigger, "When a Filesystem Change is Made, lets you run syncs and backups automatically when files are changed

ChronoSync costs $49.99, but version 4.8.1 is a free upgrade for registered users. A demo is available for download.