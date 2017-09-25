MacX MediaTrans 4.8 ready for the iPhone 8, iOS 11
MacXDVD Software has announced MacX MediaTrans 4.8, adding full support for iOS 11, iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Users will be able to upgrade, confident that their photos, videos, music and memories will be safely backed up to Mac in case anything goes awry during the migration. MacX MediaTrans is an alternative solution to iTunes and iCloud to backup iPhone to Mac.

MacX MediaTrans, normally priced at $59.95, is free for all participators now in celebration of the arrival of iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iOS 11. All users also stand a chance to win an Apple iPhone 8 together with huge prizes by join MacXDVD "Share & Win Iphone 8" Contest. Check the details of MacXDVDGift Contest at MacXDVD Official Giveaway Page (https://www.macxdvd.com/giveaway/giveaway.htm).

 

