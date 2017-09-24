SyncMate 7 offers macOS High Sierra support

Eltima Software has released SyncMate 7 (https://www.sync-mac.com), an updated version of their synchronization tool for macOS.

It allows users to sync Macs with iOS and Android devices, other Macs, MTP devices, as well as with online storage accounts such as Google, Dropbox, iCloud and Microsoft Services, including Outlook, Office 365 Home and Business accounts. The latest version of SyncMate features support of Android 8 (Oreo), iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.

SyncMate 7 requires macOS 10.8.5 and later. It costs $39.95 for a single user license.