Maintain serves up Cocktail 11.0 (High Sierra Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 11.0 (High Sierra Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS High Sierra 10.13.

Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. This version adds compatibility with macOS High Sierra 10.13 and contains miscellaneous bug fixes, improvements and enhancements as well as updated Automator actions and Help files. It also comes with an automatic Pilot mode and much more.

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license. A demo is available for download (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail).