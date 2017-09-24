Human Anatomy Solution added to ConceptDraw Solution Park

CS Odessa has added the Human Anatomy Solution its Solution Park fore ConceptDraw Pro 11 and ConceptDraw Office 4, which are compatible with macOS and Windows.

The Human Anatomy Solution allows one to assemble medical diagrams of central and peripheral nervous systems, respiratory system, cardiovascular system, digestive system, endocrine system, reproductive system, urinary system, skeletal system, muscular system, integumentary system, lymphatic system, sensory system, visual system, and immune system.

ConceptDraw Office 4 is the third generation suite of ConceptDraw products that uses InGyre4 integration technology to share data between its applications, allowing user to switch gears for different tasks more quickly. It includes ConceptDraw MindMap 9, ConceptDraw Project 8, ConceptDraw Pro 11, and the Solution Park. It retails for US$499 and can be purchased directly from CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com).