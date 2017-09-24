Graphic Inspector now supports macOS High Sierra: Image, Vector Checkup

Zevrix Solutions has announced Graphic Inspector 2.4, a compatibility update to company's quality control solution for images and Adobe Illustrator files.

Graphic Inspector can locate documents with specific resolution, color, spot channels, fonts and other attributes. The app can check both images and vector files. With the new version Graphic Inspector is upgraded to 64-bit architecture and introduces support for the upcoming macOS High Sierra.

Graphic Inspector can be purchased from the Zevrix website for $19.95. It’s free with purchase of PDF Checkpoint or InPreflight Pro for Adobe InDesign. A demo is available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 ($10 to upgrade from version 1). Graphic Inspector requires macOS 10.7 or higher.