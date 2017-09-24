Boot Runner 2 is High Sierra ready

Twocanoes Software has announced macOS High Sierra compatibility for Boot Runner 2, its OS selection manager for dual boot Macs.

It offers a customizable startup screen and remote boot control, ensuring Windows or other operating systems are available to receive critical security updates at the right time. Boot Runner 2.2 includes customization options to make the startup selection screen easy for users to choose the OS environment that they need.

Boot Runner 2.2 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It’s available at the Twocanoes online store (https://twocanoes.com/products/mac/boot-runner/). Pricing starts a $9.99 for a single user license. Volume and educational pricing is available for any number of Macs. Boot Runner 2.2 lab and site licenses now include the first year of premium support and maintenance for free.