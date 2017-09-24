Apple releases iOS 11.0.1 software update
Apple releases iOS 11.0.1 software update

Apple has released iOS 11.0.1. It’s a maintenance release with “bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone or iPad,” according to Apple.

The iOS 11.0.1 update can be downloaded over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.

 

