macOS High Sierra available as a free upgrade
Apple has announced macOS High Sierra, the latest release of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, is now available as a free update at the Mac App Store.

With macOS High Sierra, Mac users gain new core storage, video and graphics technologies. A new file system — which, alas, doesn’t yet work with Fusion Drives — ensures more efficient and reliable storage, and support for High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) brings 4K video at lower file sizes.

Metal 2 powers virtual reality content creation, faster performance and more. Apple says the Core ML developer framework makes it easy to create apps with machine learning that predict, learn and become more intelligent. macOS High Sierra also includes a number of refinements to the apps Mac users enjoy everyday, including Photos and Safari.

 

