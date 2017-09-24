iMovie 10.1.7 for Mac adds HEVC support

iMovie for macOS has ben updated, adding support for importing video in the HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) format made possible by macOS High Sierra.

It also improves compatibility when sharing to YouTube. iMovie 10.1.7 is available at the Mac App Store.

Support for the industry-standard HEVC (H.265) enables video streaming and playback of 4K video files up to 40% smaller than with the current H.264 standar. With HEVC, Apple is enabling high-quality video streaming on networks where only HD streaming was previously possible, while hardware acceleration on the new iMac and MacBook Pro deliver fast and power-efficient HEVC encoding and editing.