AnyTrans 6.0.1 offers iOS users ways to move data to an iPhone 8/8 Plus

Mobie has announced AnyTrans 6.0.1 (https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/), an update to their utility for Mac and Windows.

Re-designed with the latest algorithms, it helps users clone all data and files including messages, photos, contacts and more to iPhones in just one click. With version 6.0.1, iOS users can now move all data to the iPhone 8/8 Plus from an old iPhone or from an Android phone.

A demo is available for download. Registration is $39.99 for a single user license.