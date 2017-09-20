PDF2Office Professional 2017 gets new user interface, more

Recosoft Corp. has launched PDF2Office Professional 2017, the latest release of the macOS tool for converting PDF and Windows XPS to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OmniGraffle. The upgrade is now a fully optimized 64-bit app with a modernized user interface, a new area select tool, and more.

PDF2Office Professional 2017 requires macOS 10.9 or later. It costs $59.99 and is available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/yd9qx4ah).