Paragon Software Group Releases New Edition of Paragon CampTune

Paragon Software Group (PSG) has released a new edition of Paragon CampTune, a utility for redistribution of disk space between HFS+ or APFS (Apple File System) and NTFS partitions on macOS systems.

With just one slider, dual-boot users can instantly allocate more disk space to either macOS or Windows operating systems. Paragon CampTune is the first Paragon macOS product to support Apple’s APFS. The update also offers a host of new features, including System Integrity Protection (SIP) management, which allows users to selectively disable individual parameters for this security option. P

Paragon CampTune is available for $19.95 at https://www.paragon-software.com/home/camptune/ . Current Paragon Camptune X users can buy an upgrade to Paragon CampTune with a 50% discount.