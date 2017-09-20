LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Now Supports macOS High Sierra

Zevrix Solutions has released LinkOptimizer 5.2, a compatibility update to its workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer can automatically resize InDesign links to their final dimensions at specific target resolution. The app can also assign colors profiles, perform image adjustments and convert file formats. The new version makes LinkOptimizer a 64-bit app and introduces support for the upcoming macOS 10.13 High Sierra.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $179.95). A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign/Photoshop CS5-CC 2017.