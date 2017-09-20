Graphic Converter 10.5 ready for macOS High Sierra

Lemke Software has rolled out GraphicConverter 10.5, an update to their image editing utility for macOS.

The app offers anyone the ability to convert almost any graphic file format into nearly 80 graphic formats. Version 10.5 brings support for the new features of macOS High Sierra, new browser functions, improved RAW import with libraw, horizon correction for open images, extraction of image objects for open images and in batch, and much more.

GraphicConverter 10.5 requires macOS 10.9 or higher. It costs $39.95 and is available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y78ghhex). GraphicConverter 10.5 is a free update for all customers of version 10.x. Upgrades from older versions of GraphicConverter are available for $25.95.