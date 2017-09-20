DRmare M4V Converter for Mac now works perfectly with iTunes 12.7

DRmare Studio has unveiled M4V Converter for Mac, a new version of its DRM decryption tool.

The app allows anyone running iTunes 12.7 to remove DRM protection from all iTunes M4V video files, such as movies, TV episodes, music videos, and iTunes Extras without any obstacle. This version fixes iTunes 12.7 compatibility issues on macOS 10.12 Sierra or lower.

M4V Converter for Mac requires macOS 10.8 or higher. A demo is available for download (http://www.drmare.com/m4v-converter-for-mac/). Registration is $44.95.