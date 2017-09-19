Suite for Pixelmator Brings New Brushes, Shapes, Gradients, and Styles

Montibus has announced Suite for Pixelmator 2.0, an update to their add-on suite for the Pixelmator image editor for macOS.

It offers more than 1,800 brushes, shapes and gradients for use in the popular Pixelmator image editor. Version 2.0 brings 112 new brushes, 100 new shapes, 50 new gradients, and 10 new styles. The new additions allow users to apply high-quality effects to their images.

Suite for Pixelmator 2.0 costs $9.99 and requires macOS 10.10 or later. It’s available exclusively at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/ych83uzn). The Pixelmator app is necessary for using brushes, shapes, gradients and styles.