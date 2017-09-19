DataShredder for macOS revved to version 1.0.4

ProtectStar (www.protectstar.com) has upgraded Data Shredder, their military grade data deletion tool for macOS (10.11 or higher), to version 1.0.4.

The utility deletes data using secure deletion methods that meet and exceed government, military, and industry standards. Users drag ’n drop files, folders, volumes or even external devices to the app. Data Shredder then erases any chance for data reconstruction.

Data Shredder for Mac Professional ($19.90) uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, HMG Infosec No.5, German BSI-2011-VS, US Army AR380-19 and more. Data Shredder for Mac Military Edition ($29.90) uses those same algorithms. Plus, it makes use of enhanced military deletion methods like NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020 (United States Air Force), BSI TL-03423 and Canadian CSEC ITSG-06. Each algorithm has been analyzed by independent authorities and organizations to ensure it really does what it promises, which is destroy data beyond any hope of restoration.