iOS is now available

Apple Refurbished 3TB Time Capsule for $279,...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 3TB Time Capsules available for $279 including free shipping plus Apple’s standard one-year warranty. Their price is $120 off MSRP.
19% off Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 7
Amazon has both Black and White Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 7s available for $80.41 including free shipping. Their price is $18.59, or 19%, off MSRP.
Back on sale: 10.5-inch 64GB iPad Pros for $5...
MacMall has 10.5″ 64GB Apple iPad Pros on sale again for $599 including free shipping. That’s $50 off MSRP and the lowest price available for this model from any reseller.
Verizon offers Certified Preowned 16GB iPhone...
Verizon has the 16GB iPhone 6, Certified Preowned, available for $259.99 or $10.83 per month for 24 months. Service plan required. According to Verizon, "All CPO devices have been reconditioned to...
Preorder new iPhone 8 at US Cellular, and tak...
Preorder the new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus at US Cellular, and take $50 off the prepaid price:
– 64GB iPhone 8: $649.99
– 128GB iPhone 8: $799.99
– 64GB iPhone 8 Plus: $749.99
– 128GB iPhone 8 Plus...
12-inch and 9-inch Apple iPad Pros, Certified...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ WiFi iPad Pros available starting at $589. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
– 32GB 12″ iPad Pro WiFi: $589...
QuickerTek Announces Solar PV Chargers for US...
Wichita, Kansas based QuickerTek has announced its new 30 Watt and 60 Watt USB Type-C Solar Juicz Chargers. These solar panels are the only products of their kind, featuring the USB 3.1 adapter cable...
Apple refurbished 128GB iPhone 6s and 6s Plus...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 128GB iPhone 6s and 6s Plus' available for up to $100 off the price of new models. Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold models are available. Each phone comes...
13-inch 2.3GHz Silver MacBook Pros on sale fo...
B&H Photo has 2017 13″ 2.3GHz Silver MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for $100 off MSRP, each including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only:
– 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Silver...
12-inch 64GB iPad Pros available for $749, $5...
MacMall has 12″ 64GB iPad Pros on sale for $749 including free shipping. Their price is $50 off MSRP.
