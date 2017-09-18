iOS is now available

iPhone and iPad customers around the world can now update their devices to iOS 11, which brings augmented reality to iOS devices and new professional capabilities improve images in Photos and Camera.

Siri is more natural and useful and a redesigned App Store makes it easier to discover apps and games. The all-new Dock provides quick access to favorite and frequently used apps and documents from any screen and makes it easier to work with multiple apps with Split View and now Slide Over.

Drag ‘n Drop makes moving images, text and files between apps easier than ever using Multi-Touch. And Apple Pencil is more deeply integrated into iPad Pro with support for inline drawing and a new Instant Notes feature that opens Notes from the Lock Screen by simply tapping Apple Pencil on the display.

The all-new Files app provides a central place to access and organize files no matter where they’re located — on iPad or in the cloud with built-in support for iCloud Drive as well as providers, such as Box, Dropbox and others.

To learn more ways to get the most out of iOS 11, users can visit the Tips app on iPhone or iPad. For details on how to update iOS devices, go here (https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204204)