Apple rolls out Safari 11 for macOS

Along with a plethora of other updates, Apple has rolled out Safari 11, an update of its web browser for macOS (Sierra and the upcoming High Sierra). It’s a free update at the Mac App Store. The update:

° Stops media with audio from automatically playing on most websites.

°Adds the ability to configure Reader, content blockers, page zoom, and auto-play settings on a per-website basis, or for all websites.

° Improves AutoFill accuracy from Contacts cards.

° Includes updated media controls for HTML video and audio.

° Enhances performance and efficiency.