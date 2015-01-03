TunesKit DRM Media Converter for Mac Now Fully Supports iTunes 12.7

TunesKit Software has announced DRM Media Converter for Mac 3.5.1, an update to its DRM removal product for the Mac. This version adds support for iTunes 12.7 on macOS 10.12 and lower.

DRM Media Converter was designed to losslessly remove DRM encryption from iTunes movie purchases and rentals, TV episodes, and music videos by converting the protected M4V videos to DRM-free formats, including MP4, M4V, MOV, AVI, FLV, MP3, AAC, and more.

DRM Media Converter requires macOS 10.8 or higher. It cost $44.95; a demo is available for download (http://www.tuneskit.com/tuneskit-for-mac.html).