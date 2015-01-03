B-Eng introduces Enigma for Mac
B-Eng introduces Enigma for Mac

B-Eng has introduced Enigma 1.0, a utility to encrypt files on any Mac. According to Christian Schaffner, general manager of B-Eng., it uses military standard and government standard encryption algorithms.

Once a password is set in Eniga, encryption and decryption can tech be done with a single mouse click. It require macOS 10.6 or higher.

Enigma 1.0 costs $2.99. It’s available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y7uqssf9).

 

